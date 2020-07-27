IMF approves US$4.3bn to strengthen SA’s fight against Covid-19

The IMF Executive Board has approved South Africa’s request for emergency financial support under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) for an amount of US$4.3 billion to help the country mitigate the adverse social and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement by National Treasury, the additional IMF funding is a low interest loan that contributes to government’s fiscal relief package while respecting South Africa’s decisions on how best to provide relief to the economy and those worst affected by the current crisis.

It will also pave the way for government to provide the necessary financial relief required to forge a new economy and mitigate further harm to the economy.

According to Treasury, the country has been hard hit by the pandemic, and this required government to come up with fiscal and monetary measures that would respond to the struggling economy and contain its negative effects to society.

The Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni, presented a Special Adjustments Budget in Parliament on June 24, as part of government’s key interventions to the Covid-19 pandemic.