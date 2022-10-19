Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
IN PICS: A look at Durban’s decaying CBD

    Rubbish piles in the Durban CBDPicture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 1h ago

Durban – Top economist, Bonke Dumisa, has spoken out about the state of the Durban CBD.

In recent weeks, IOL has published a number of articles highlighting the state of the city’s streets, often lined with litter as well as overflowing sewage drains.

Our photojournalists have documented the poor state of the Durban CBD, which has been referred to as Dirtbin in some quarters, as piles of dirt stack up around the city.

In a Facebook post, Dumisa said he can no longer remain silent about the state of decay in eThekwini.

“I am going to officially permanently close my private post box at the Durban main Post Office before the end of this October 2022 month; ending many decades of family tradition of having private post office boxes at what used to be a major international tourist attraction,” he said.

Dumisa said the Post Office was a security risk and health hazard.

“Many professionals are moving offices from the Durban Central Business District because of the state of decay,” he said.

A recent report revealed that international tourists to the city were down to 58 271 in 2021 from 339 007 in 2017.

“This amounts to an 82% decline. The downward trajectory was happening before the Covid pandemic and so the excuses given by the tourism unit where most of the blame is out on Covid-19, don’t cut it,” said the DA's Councillor Sakhile Mngadi.

He added that tourists were now skipping Durban and this is having a very negative impact on the local economy.

In a recent clean up operation, eThekwini Municipality together with the Transnet National Ports Authority and the Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, joined hands to tidy up the inner city.

City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the clean-up focused on the Marine Museum car park, around the Durban Harbour and along South Beach.

