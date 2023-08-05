An 11-month-old girl is in a critical condition after the car they were travelling in rolled down the road at “high speed” emergency workers said. The accident took place on the N2 near Bridge 12 Mandeni on Friday just before 8pm.

According to Dylan Meyrick from IPSS Medical Rescue, the vehicle allegedly left the road at high speed, crashing through the barrier and down a 20 metre embankment. “On arrival of paramedics one person (the driver) was found to have sustained fatal injuries, while the remaining three patients, including an 11-month-old baby girl sustained serious injuries.” He said IPSS paramedics worked to stabilise the patients before bringing them back up from the embankment into waiting ambulance.

“The patients were transported to hospital for further care.” “Sadly the deceased was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Rural Metro Fire Department.” Meyrick extended his condolences to the family.

In an unrelated incident this week, the N3 had been closed to traffic for several hours after a truck carrying oranges overturned and was thereafter looted. According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said: “On arrival paramedics found that the entire roadway had been closed and was also affected the North bound as people began looting the oranges that the truck was carrying.”