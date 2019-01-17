Picture: Pexels

Durban - Police in Chatsworth have located and arrested a suspect wanted for several murders at a Durban hospital. The 22-year-old man had been admitted for gunshot wounds and is currently under police guard at the hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Thursday that detectives conducted an intelligence-driven operation to track down the suspect who was wanted for murder, house robbery and carjacking.

"On further investigation, it was discovered that the suspect was allegedly shot during a house robbery and murder at Welbedacht West in Chatsworth. The suspect will appear at the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court once he has recovered. His accomplice is still at large and police officers are still looking for him," Mbele said.

It is alleged that Raphael Dube was attacked in his home on January 12 when two armed suspects entered through a window.

"The victim owns a tavern attached to his house. The suspects allegedly demanded cash as well as house keys from the victim. When the victim shouted for help, he was shot and killed by the suspects. They stole an undisclosed amount of cash before they fled the scene."

The suspects allegedly fled in the victim's car and shot a bystander in the stomach. The bystander returned fire and wounded one suspect, but both men abandoned the car and fled on foot.

The arrested suspect also allegedly killed a security guard earlier this month.

African News Agency/ANA