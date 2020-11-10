Inquest opened after Verulam boy plunges from flat window to his death

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – Police have opened an inquest docket after a child fell from the fourth floor window of a flat in Verulam, on the KZN North Coast and later died of his injuries. The incident took place on Monday just after 10:30am. According to KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged a four-year-old boy fell from the fourth floor of his home on Ireland Street in Verulam. “He sustained head injuries and was rushed to hospital where he died. The matter is still under investigation.” According to Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA, the child fell almost 15 metres.

He said by the time they arrived on scene the child had been transported to hospital privately.

In a separate incident, in August this year, a boy, 5, fell to his death from a flat.

According to reports, the family had been on holiday from Gauteng at the Silver Sands Lifestyle Resort, situated on the Durban beachfront.

Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, said it was initially reported that the child had fallen from the 12th floor.

“According to paramedics at the scene, the child had fallen from either the 3rd, 4th and 5th floor. When paramedics arrived, a lifeguard was resuscitating the child. Paramedics took over but unfortunately, his condition deteriorated quite rapidly and was declared deceased at the scene,” he said.

In December last year, a girl, 5, died after she fell out of a window of a building in Clairwood.

IOL