Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Labour has set up a formal inquiry into the collapse of a structure that was under construction killing four people and leaving another four injured. The collapse happened on March 28 last year on the premises of Imperial Logistics at 11 Milner Street in Jacobs, Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

Echo Prestress, a precast roofing company, was busy with the final installation of the concrete precast roof slab when the conrete structure collapsed.

The collapse caused structural damage to an adjacent building as well as a heavy duty vehicle which was stationary on the road.

The first session of the inquiry will be held from January 21 to February 1.

A total of 18 witnesses have been lined up to testify before the Commission. Additional witnesses may be called to testify based on information presented at the inquiry.

African News Agency (ANA)