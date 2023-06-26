International Day against Drug Abuse: What cocaine does to your blood vessels

As the world observes International Day against Drug Abuse today, new light is being shed on the connection between substance abuse and vascular health. Drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine can have severe consequences on our blood vessels, leading to a condition known as peripheral vascular disease, Dr Vinesh Padayachy, one of South Africa’s leading Vascular Surgeons said.

Dr Padayachy, who practices from the world-renowned Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre in Durban, said different drugs contributed differently to development of vascular diseases and there were certain steps people could take to protect their vascular health. What is Peripheral Vascular Disease? Peripheral vascular disease is a condition that occurs when the blood vessels carrying blood to our extremities, such as the legs and arms, become narrowed or blocked. This restriction in blood flow can cause a range of symptoms and complications. Drug abuse, particularly the use of opioids, cocaine, and methamphetamine, can worsen or even contribute to the development of peripheral vascular disease.

Cocaine's Impact on the Blood Vessels: Cocaine has powerful vasoconstrictive properties, meaning it narrows the blood vessels. This constriction significantly reduces blood flow to the extremities, which can contribute to the development of peripheral vascular disease. Moreover, cocaine abuse can promote the formation of blood clots, which can obstruct blood flow to vital organs, causing tissue damage. Methamphetamine's Effects on Peripheral Vascular Health:

Methamphetamine abuse can have detrimental effects on the peripheral vascular system. Similar to cocaine, methamphetamine causes vasoconstriction, leading to reduced blood flow to the extremities. Furthermore, it raises heart rate and blood pressure, adding strain to the already compromised vascular system. These combined factors contribute to the development or progression of peripheral vascular disease. Different Drugs, Similar Consequences: While opioids, cocaine, and methamphetamine affect the peripheral vascular system in slightly different ways, they all contribute to the development of peripheral vascular disease. While cocaine's vasoconstrictive effects severely restrict blood flow, methamphetamine abuse adds the additional burden of heightened heart rate and blood pressure. Ultimately, all these drugs can damage the blood vessels and impair blood flow to the extremities.

Recognising the Symptoms: Individuals abusing drugs should be aware of the warning signs of peripheral vascular disease. Common symptoms include pain or cramping in the legs or arms during physical activity, numbness or weakness in the extremities, coldness or pale skin in the affected area, slow healing of wounds or ulcers, and changes in skin colour or texture. Recognising these symptoms is crucial for seeking timely medical help. Long-term Consequences and Treatment Options:

If peripheral vascular disease resulting from drug abuse is left untreated, it can lead to chronic pain, tissue damage, non-healing wounds or ulcers, infections, gangrene, and even limb loss. Additionally, impaired blood flow caused by this disease increases the risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes. However, quitting drug abuse is an essential step in preventing further progression of the disease. Treatment options include lifestyle modifications, medications to manage symptoms and improve blood flow, and, in severe cases, surgical interventions like angioplasty or bypass surgery. Addressing Peripheral Vascular Disease in Individuals with Drug Addiction: Healthcare professionals play a crucial role in addressing peripheral vascular disease in individuals struggling with drug addiction. They conduct comprehensive medical assessments, evaluate vascular health, educate patients about the risks associated with drug abuse and peripheral vascular disease, and offer appropriate treatment options.

Collaboration between addiction specialists, rehabilitation programmes, and vascular specialists is essential in providing comprehensive care and support. “On International Day against Drug Abuse, it's vital to understand the detrimental effects of drug abuse on our peripheral vascular health,” Padayachy said. “Cocaine, and methamphetamine can significantly contribute to the development and progression of peripheral vascular disease. Recognising the warning signs, seeking help, and quitting drug abuse are essential steps in protecting our vascular health.