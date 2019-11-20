File photo: Pexels

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Wednesday said it was investigating the alleged accidental shooting death of KZN-based senior state advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt. Ferreira-Watt was shot in the hip on Monday in court when a shotgun that was to be presented as evidence was discharged by a police officer.

"Ipid is investigating the matter and further updates will be provided when available," Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.

The firearm had reportedly been stolen in a robbery, was returned to the couple that was robbed, and was later collected by police to be presented as evidence in court.

Senior state prosecutor Addelaid Ferreira-Watt. Photo: Supplied.

African News Agency (ANA)