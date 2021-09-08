Ipid launches probe after Phoenix husband dies in ’freak’ shooting

DURBAN - A TEAM of investigators from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case of murder after a Verulam man was allegedly shot by police officers. It is alleged that Verulam police officers gave a woman a lift home and, while dropping her off, one of the policemen asked for the woman’s cellphone number.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the woman’s husband, who had been waiting for her to arrive at home, noticed that something was going on and approached the officers’ vehicle. He exchanged words with the officers, who then sped off. Langa said the woman got out of the vehicle and heard a gunshot.

“The husband was shot in the stomach and was rushed to the Osindisweni Hospital and then transferred to the Prince Mshiyeni Hospital,” she said. Langa said the man died in hospital. Meanwhile, she said the officers had opened a case against the man, claiming that he had shot at them.