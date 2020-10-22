Ipid probes fatal shooting at Pinetown crime hotspot

Durban - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is set to probe a shooting in Pinetown where a metro policeman fatally wounded a suspected hijacker. Ipid spokesperson, Ndileka Cola, said the investigation process is still at the preliminary stage. "An Ipid investigation officer attended the crime scene. The firearm used by the police officer has been has been taken for ballistic analysis, post mortem date is yet to be determined. The preliminary report will determine way forward in this matter," she said. Daily News reported that three men surrounded the officer's car at a well-known hotspot in Pinetown. In the video which has been shared on numerous community groups in the Pinetown area three men are seen running to a white Ford Bakkie stopped at an intersection on Josiah Gumede street in Pinetown.

Two of the hijackers run to the driver's side while the other heads to the passenger side.

The driver door is seen opening and one of the men drops to the ground and the other two flew in different directions.

KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, confirmed that the men were trying to rob the driver when he fired a shot at them.

She said, at knifepoint, they attempted to rob him (the motorist) his cellphone and tried to stab him.

“He sustained a scratch on the hand. He managed to grab his firearm, fired a shot at the suspects and it hit a 35-year-old suspect on the head. He was declared dead at the scene. The other two managed to flee the scene on foot. Two knives were recovered at the scene. Charges of inquest and attempted robbery have been opened for investigation at Pinetown SAPS,” Mbele said.

