IPSS adds electric car to emergency rescue fleet
DURBAN - IPSS Medical Rescue has introduced an electric vehicle to its emergency fleet.
Spokesperson for the IPSS, which is based on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, Paul Herbst, said they are always looking an innovation and how to improve on service delivery.
"We were fortunate to be approached by SMG BMW Ballito, who asked us to collaborate with them on testing the suitability of the vehicle, and that is how we have come to trial the use of EV’s in the EMS," he said.
The vehicle is primarily propelled by the battery system and will switch to the use of fuel if the battery runs flat. The battery will also charge itself whilst in motion, which helps to replenish its power supply.
Herbst said the battery lasts for about 200km depending on the driving conditions.
In terms of enhanced features, Herbst said the vehicle is an awesome bit of technology and engineering.
"All of the standard features and comforts synonymous with the BMW brand are found in this car, along with some impressive technology and styling," he enthused.
Compared to other vehicles in the IPSS fleet, Herbst said the electric model has proven valuable.
"It’s efficiency and safety features are certainly notable. Comparing to the rest of our fleet – we cannot note its dependability enough. It’s a great unit," he said.
He added that he was certain electric vehicles would play a bigger role in the lives of South Africans on a daily basis.
He thanked SMG BMW Ballito for their continued support.
IOL