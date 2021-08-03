IPSS adds electric car to emergency rescue fleet

Spokesperson for the IPSS, which is based on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, Paul Herbst, said they are always looking an innovation and how to improve on service delivery.

"We were fortunate to be approached by SMG BMW Ballito, who asked us to collaborate with them on testing the suitability of the vehicle, and that is how we have come to trial the use of EV’s in the EMS," he said.

The vehicle is primarily propelled by the battery system and will switch to the use of fuel if the battery runs flat. The battery will also charge itself whilst in motion, which helps to replenish its power supply.

Herbst said the battery lasts for about 200km depending on the driving conditions.