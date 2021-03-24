It’s been four years since a massive warehouse blaze blackened Durban skyline

ON March 24, four years ago, hundreds of Durban residents woke up to see clouds of black smoke billowing across the sky following a massive fire at a Transnet warehouse in South Coast Road. According to reports, more than 20 fire trucks rushed to the scene and emergency services evacuated people out of the neighbouring buildings, in a desperate bid to contain the flames. The fire had spread to a second neighbouring warehouse. The warehouse, a wax factory, spewed a massive pall of smoke over the harbour and the city. The black cloud be seen as far away as Ballito on the North Coast. At the time, ALS medic Garrith Jamieson said the wax panels and strong winds on the day made it challenging for fire teams to control the blaze, which burnt for four days.

Residents took to social media, each sharing images of the black clouds and smoke.

Some also complained of headaches, breathing problems and smoke damage on their roofs and walls.

Meanwhile, Transnet was cleared of wrongdoing.

According to the Department of Environmental Affairs no foul play was suspected.

The Mercury reported "the fire occurred suddenly and unexpectedly".

Picture: Se-Anne Rall

According to spokesperson, Peter Mbelengwa, the matter had been classified as an incident and was dealt with in accordance with the requirements of section 30 of the National Environmental Management Act.

"The outcome of the inspection conducted at Transnet warehouse revealed there was no foul play or negligence on the site," he said.

