It’s not a secret, we haven’t set a date yet: Department speaks out about unveiling King Shaka statue

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture in KwaZulu-Natal says a date for the unveiling of the King Shaka statue at Durban's King Shaka International Airport is yet to be made public. However, the department's Ntando Mnyandu denied reports that it was keeping the date a secret.

“It's a lie and a gross misrepresentation of the truth,” he told IOL. “The plans to unveil the statue are at an advanced stage. The AmaZulu King, His Majesty Misuzulu KaZwelithini during the UMkhosi WeLembe commemoration in KwaDukuza on Heritage Day indicated that the King Shaka statue will be unveiled very soon.” Mnyandu said that the statue was situated within the premises of a national key point and certain processes had to be followed in keeping with stipulated guidelines of managing such sites.

“It is therefore paramount that the unveiling is conducted consistent to those guidelines. The Office of the Premier is working closely with the Royal House and His Majesty King Misuzulu to find a suitable date bearing in mind the prolonged period it has taken before the actual unveiling,” he said. “As the department responsible for the preservation of the province’s cultural heritage, it cannot be us that are found prohibiting and delaying the realisation of such. I can assure you that a date will be communicated as soon as it is available,” Mnyandu said. A statue was previously erected before the 2010 Soccer World Cup however, it was scrutinised for being so small and also depicting King Shaka as a 'herd boy'.