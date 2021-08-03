Jackie Shandu appears in court over 'One Indian, one bullet' remarks

DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL political activist Jacky Shandu is expected to spend the next three days behind bars following his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court today. Shandu faces charges of Contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act 17 of 1956 and two counts of incitement to commit public violence.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN, Natasha Kara, said the matter was postponed to Friday for bail consideration. The 37-year-old handed himself over to police at Durban's Central SAPS station yesterday afternoon after he was informed, by a police officer, of the charges lodged against him. Shandu, who is the convenor of the #JusticeForPhoenixMassacareVictims, led a march to the Durban City Hall on Thursday last week. Addressing the crowd, Shandu is alleged to have chanted; "One settler, one bullet. One Indian, one bullet", which outraged many in the Durban community.

He later took to Facebook to apologise and retract his statement. The coalition was formed in the wake of violent attacks on communities in Phoenix and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele was in KZN this morning where he briefed the media on the latest developments regarding peace-keeping efforts and arrests in relation to the violence in Phoenix.