Jail for Durban cop who pocketed R4 000 to illegally release impounded car

Durban – A police constable has been sentenced to an effective three-year jail term after he was found guilty of illegally releasing a car from the police pound. Police detective Mbongeleni Ernest Goqo was sentenced in the Durban Regional Court for pocketing R4 000 paid for the vehicle’s release. According to the KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara, the incident took place in April 2018 when Goqo was based at the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU) – the pound in Isipingo. “A complainant’s vehicle was held at the police pound. “Goqo advised her that she had to pay him R4 000 to have it released even though the procedure was that she needed police clearance to have the vehicle released.

“Once the money was paid, Goqo then handed her the release order. She noticed that her car tyres and radio were missing when she went to take delivery of her vehicle.

“She reported this to another official and said she had just paid the release amount. This is how the matter came to light and the Goqo was arrested,” said Kara.

Goqo was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment, half of which was suspended for five years.

Kara said: “He will effectively serve three years’ imprisonment.

“The court found Goqo to be a poor witness as his version of events was riddled with inconsistencies and contradictions.”

