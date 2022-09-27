Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
View weather by locationView market indicators
Jaws of Life used to free man killed in head-on collision with a truck on the N2

The accident took place on the N2 near Umhlali. Picture: Medi-Response

Published 16m ago

Durban: A man was killed on Monday night when his car and a truck collided.

The accident took place on the N2 highway near Umhlali.

Paul Herbst, from Medi-Response, said the man had been travelling north when his car veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a truck head on.

“Medi-Response paramedics arrived to find that the man had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead.

“His body was pinned within the wreckage and firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to extricate the victim.”

Herbst said the truck driver sustained minor injuries.

“Traffic on the route was adversely affected.”

Last week in KwaZulu-Natal, 20 people lost their lives after a truck and light motor vehicle collided on the N2 near Pongola.

Eighteen of the victims who died were aged between five and 13.

The truck driver, who had fled the accident, is alleged to have been travelling in the oncoming lane.

He has been charged with several counts of culpable homicide and is behind bars.

IOL

