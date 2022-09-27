Jaws of Life used to free man killed in head-on collision with a truck on the N2

The accident took place on the N2 highway near Umhlali.

Durban: A man was killed on Monday night when his car and a truck collided.

Paul Herbst, from Medi-Response, said the man had been travelling north when his car veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a truck head on.

“Medi-Response paramedics arrived to find that the man had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead.

“His body was pinned within the wreckage and firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to extricate the victim.”