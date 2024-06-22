Joburg-bound traveller dies at King Shaka airport shortly before takeoff

The airport’s call centre received a request for emergency services at 8:35pm on Friday evening after bystanders observed that a traveller at Gate A12 was struggling to breathe, ACSA said in a statement.

A female passenger passed away shortly before boarding a FlySafair flight to Johannesburg on Friday evening, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has confirmed.

A passenger services agent arrived on scene five minutes later and found the patent to be unresponsive. Paramedics, who arrived at 8:49pm, provided advanced life support to the patient but despite their efforts the passenger was declared dead on the scene.

The cause of death is still unknown, according to ACSA, but the matter has been handed over to the South African Police Services (SAPS).

“ACSA would like to extend its deepest condolences to the traveller’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” airport management said.