Jogger finds burnt body next to the road in Cornubia, KZN

While jogging along Belladonna Road, he found the charred remains of a male murder victim.

A jogger in Cornubia, KwaZulu-Natal, made a horrific discovery while on his early morning run on Saturday.

RUSA paramedics examined the remains and discovered that the deceased male had sustained severe burns to his upper body.

Upon arrival, the reaction officers found approximately 50 residents from a nearby housing complex standing across the road from the deceased.

The residents at the scene were unable to identify the body. The officials then cordoned off the scene and a case of murder is currently being investigated, RUSA said in a statement.

In a similar case, a burnt corpse with both feet missing was discovered in nearby Verulam on July 16. Wooden planks had been placed between the deceased man’s arms and body, suggesting he’d been set on fire.

Back in February police in Phoenix found the body of a man that had been burned beyond recognition and then dumped in the dense bush behind homes on Cardinal Road.