Joy as six Durban families are given the keys to their new homes
Durban - Six homes were handed over to people living with disabilities in Brook Farm in Inanda on Thursday. The handover formed part of the government’s efforts to restore the dignity of vulnerable groups through the provision of decent housing.
Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi, Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala and MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Jomo Sibiya were at the handover.
Kubayi has been visiting different provinces to assess the delivery of houses. To date she has been to seven provinces, most recently Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
Prior to the handover, Kubayi received a briefing from the eThekwini metro on the status of their performance in relation to the delivery of human settlements.
