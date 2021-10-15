Joy as six Durban families are given the keys to their new homes

Durban - Six homes were handed over to people living with disabilities in Brook Farm in Inanda on Thursday. The handover formed part of the government’s efforts to restore the dignity of vulnerable groups through the provision of decent housing.

Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi, Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala and MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Jomo Sibiya were at the handover.