Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, November 17, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

J’Something hosts intimate Indoor concert to perform renditions from his lockdown mixtape

Africa Day – J’Something of Mi casa.

Africa Day – J’Something of Mi casa.

Published 19m ago

Share

Durban – J’Something will perform some of his favourite tracks at the Sibaya Casino later this month.

J’Something is a multi-award-winning artist who is well-known for his role as the lead singer in the sensational afro-pop/house band Micasa.

Story continues below Advertisement

During lockdown, the artist created a 10-track mixtape and now almost two years later, the specially curated project called ‘Indoor’ will be released to the public during this tour.

Commenting on the upcoming event, he said: “That is why Indoor is very close to my heart, it kept my fire burning through the lockdown, gave me direction and purpose in my craft. And now that it’s finally ready, I can’t wait to share with it the world.”

Indoor is produced and directed by J’Something alongside the talented Sergio Botelho and the Jazzworx team

More on this

TRACK LIST

1. Pretty Woman [Roy Orbison]

2. Shesha Geza [De Mutha & Njelic]

Story continues below Advertisement

3. Everything I wanted [Billie Eilish]

4. Aint no sunshine [Bill Withers]

5. Zwakala [Stimela]

Story continues below Advertisement

6. Church Bells [Mi Casa]

7. Suga ft Ezkll and Junaid [DJ Mshega]

8. It Runs Through Me [Tom Misch]

9. Butterflies [Michael Jackson]

10. Over the Rainbow [Cosmic Gate]

The concert takes place at the iZulu Theatre, at Sibaya Casino from 7pm on Friday, November 25.

IOL

Related Topics:

arts and entertainmentKwaZulu-Natal

Share