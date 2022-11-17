J’Something hosts intimate Indoor concert to perform renditions from his lockdown mixtape

J’Something is a multi-award-winning artist who is well-known for his role as the lead singer in the sensational afro-pop/house band Micasa.

Durban – J’Something will perform some of his favourite tracks at the Sibaya Casino later this month.

During lockdown, the artist created a 10-track mixtape and now almost two years later, the specially curated project called ‘Indoor’ will be released to the public during this tour.

Commenting on the upcoming event, he said: “That is why Indoor is very close to my heart, it kept my fire burning through the lockdown, gave me direction and purpose in my craft. And now that it’s finally ready, I can’t wait to share with it the world.”

Indoor is produced and directed by J’Something alongside the talented Sergio Botelho and the Jazzworx team