July Unrest: The arrests, the convictions and ongoing investigations

Durban - More than 3000 cases from last year's unrest have been finalised. This is according to the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster, which briefed the country on interventions undertaken since last year's July riots. South Africa experienced violent civil unrest, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, between July 8 - 17. The unrest was characterised by social media mobilisation leading to looting, destruction of property and the disruption of economic activity.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele said the police and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) had arrested at least 5000 people. "Over 8000 incidents were reported to police. Cases under investigation include; incitement to commit public violence, murder, attempted murder, arson, malicious damage to property, possession of suspected stolen property, damage to infrastructure and culpable homicide," the Cluster said. Cele said more than 3 300 cases had thus far been finalised through non-prosecution, with some being withdrawn in or before court. Over 2 900 cases were closed as undetected or unfounded.

Cele said 19 people had been arrested on suspicion of instigating the unrest. "There are at least 86 more 'people of interest' who could be arrested. Of the 19 cases, two have been withdrawn and the rest are on bail. If they are on bail, this means there is a case to answer for," Cele said. He added that an update would be provided soon. Regarding the withdrawal of the two cases, Cele said the charges could be reinstated if more information were received.

The minister explained that the investigation of about 2 200 cases were concluded, pending a decision on the viability of the prosecution of the cases. "A number of dockets have been referred to the Directors of Public Prosecutions for a decision further guidance and direction on the matter. Over 2 435 cases are on the court roll, with over 50 cases finalised with a guilty verdict," he said. Cele said in Phoenix 164 cases were investigated.

