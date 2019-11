JUST IN: Body found in popular Durban hotel









pexels Durban - The body of a 49-year-old man was found in the room of a well-known hotel on the Durban beach front on Tuesday. Police have confirmed that they are investigating further. According to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, an inquest docket has been opened. She said the body was found lying on the floor in one of the hotels on North Beach. "The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. The post-mortem will determine the cause of death," she said.

The discovery comes just hours after the body of a 50-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were found on the sand dunes, just metres from the hotel.

Fathima Muhammad and Kresen Chandiah were allegedly stabbed numerous times and died at the scene.

Their bodies were discovered by a man who had been scouring the area for goods to recycle.

No arrests have been made at this stage. It is unclear if these incidents are related.

The Mercury