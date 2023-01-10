"Seven units tripped today, of which three have returned to service. In addition, the return to service of three other units has been delayed. Unit 1 of Matla Power Station will be shut down tonight to repair a boiler tube leak," Eskom said.

Eskom has announced that Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 9pm tonight (Tuesday).

In a short statement, Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said the implementation of load shedding would be escalated to Stage 6 during the night, and continue until 5am on Wednesday morning.

"Stage 6 nightly load shedding will then be implemented at 4pm -- 5am until further notice. Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented at 5am -- 4pm daily until further notice," he said.

Eskom said it will promptly communicate a further update as soon as there are any significant changes.