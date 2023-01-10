Eskom has announced that Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 9pm tonight (Tuesday).
"Seven units tripped today, of which three have returned to service. In addition, the return to service of three other units has been delayed. Unit 1 of Matla Power Station will be shut down tonight to repair a boiler tube leak," Eskom said.
In a short statement, Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said the implementation of load shedding would be escalated to Stage 6 during the night, and continue until 5am on Wednesday morning.
"Stage 6 nightly load shedding will then be implemented at 4pm -- 5am until further notice. Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented at 5am -- 4pm daily until further notice," he said.
Eskom said it will promptly communicate a further update as soon as there are any significant changes.
Meanwhile, load shedding has been blamed for sewer flow into Llandudno Beach as the City of Cape Town bans bathing. In a statement, the City said the closure of the beach was a precautionary measure for the safety of all.
In Tshwane, Action SA has asked the municipality for feedback on a reported increase in hijacking incidents due to load shedding.
Councillor Nkele Molapo said the municipality had been alerted to three hijacking incidents that occurred in the city during load shedding, which were alleged to have occurred in Mamelodi, Centurion and Pretoria West.
Molapo said while the issue of load shedding was a national matter, at a local level, police and the TMPD needed to work together and deploy resources to areas that experience load shedding at night.
IOL