JUST IN: Miguel Louw’s killer jailed for 25 years

Durban - Almost three years after Miguel Louw was kidnapped and killed, the man responsible for his death has been jailed for 25 years.

Moments ago, Durban High Court Judge Jacqueline Henriques jailed Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim, 46, sentencing him to 25 years for the premeditated murder of Miguel.

He was also convicted for 8 years on the kidnapping charge and 18 months for theft.

All the sentences will run concurrently and Ebrahim will serve an effective 25 years behind bars.

Miguel was reported missing in July 2018. He was last seen at an eatery near his Sydenham home with Ebrahim.

Three months later, his decomposed body was found in vacant land near Ebrahim’s home in Phoenix.

In December, Ebrahim was convicted of murder, kidnapping and theft despite maintaining his innocence throughout the two-year trial.

During the trial, it emerged that Ebrahim had worked with Miguel’s mother, Raylene, at a butchery. He sometimes stayed with her and performed odd jobs in their home in Sydenham.

