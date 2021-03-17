JUST IN: N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass closed after fuel tanker bursts into flames after crashing

Durban - Motorists travelling on the N3 towards Van Reenen’s Pass have been urged to find alternate routes to get to their destination after a crash involving two trucks forced the closure of that section of the national freeway.

The crash which occurred early on Wednesday saw the trucks - one of which was transporting fuel - burst into flames.

Emergency services dashed to the scene and were containing the blaze.

“All lanes of the N3 Toll Route on Van Reenen’s Pass are currently closed to traffic due to a serious crash incident involving two trucks which are on fire,” the N3TC which manages the freeway said in a statement.

“Northbound lanes at Tugela Plaza and Tugela East Ramp Plaza have also been closed. Traffic is currently stacked at road closure points. All emergency services are on the scene,” the statement said.