JUST IN: Renowned SA scientist Gita Ramjee dies of complications due to Covid-19
Aurum is deeply saddened by the death of its Chief Scientific Officer Prof Gita Ramjee, world renowned for her tireless work to find HIV prevention solutions for women. Group CEO Gavin Churchyard, described her as; "a bold & compassionate leader in the response to HIV." pic.twitter.com/9DvcjfInlh— The Aurum Institute (@Auruminstitute) March 31, 2020
Professor Gita Ramjee has died of Coronavirus.— #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 31, 2020
She was Chief Specialist Scientist and Director of the South African Medical Research on HIV Prevention. Former winner of “Outstanding Female Scientist”.
She’s well respected all across the world of science. This is a black day. pic.twitter.com/mqSQhlWgYk
TAC sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Prof Gita Ramjee, whose passing has been confirmed. She was a pioneer in the HIV response. May her soul rest in power. https://t.co/i48Td59Cip— TAC (@TAC) March 31, 2020
We join the world in celebrating the life, the #leadership, the #courage and the #bravery of one of our own today. Gita Ramjee. #scientist #researcher #advocate #women . Thoughts are with her loved ones and her colleagues @Auruminstitute #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/0Q7CVJhbql— TheVARG (@vaccineadvocacy) March 31, 2020
Covid-19 has robbed South Africa of a towering HIV researcher and globally renowned scholar.— Suntosh Pillay (@suntoshpillay) March 31, 2020
My sincere condolences to all those who knew Professor Gita Ramjee. 😢#RIPProfRamjee #Covid_19SA pic.twitter.com/Ulnnr6M6Ww
Gutted. A kind person, a stellar vaccine scientist, a "towering HIV prevention research leader," someone who dedicated her life to ending the HIV pandemic, has died of Covid-19. Prof. Gita Ramjee was Chief Specialist Scientist + Director of the South African Medical Research. pic.twitter.com/SNiACexmSq— Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) March 31, 2020
