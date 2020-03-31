JUST IN: Renowned SA scientist Gita Ramjee dies of complications due to Covid-19

director of the South African Medical Research Council's HIV Prevention Research Unit , who died on Tuesday after reportedly suffering Covid-19 related complications.

Tributes are pouring in for renowned scientist Professor Gita Ramjee, the chief scientific officer for the Aurum Institute and

The institute shared the news of Ramjee's death in a Twitter post on Tuesday night.





" Aurum is deeply saddened by the death of its Chief Scientific Officer Prof Gita Ramjee, world renowned for her tireless work to find HIV prevention solutions for women," the institute said.





"Group CEO Gavin Churchyard, described her as; "a bold & compassionate leader in the response to HIV.""





Aurum is deeply saddened by the death of its Chief Scientific Officer Prof Gita Ramjee, world renowned for her tireless work to find HIV prevention solutions for women. Group CEO Gavin Churchyard, described her as; "a bold & compassionate leader in the response to HIV."





Ramjee, who was based in KwaZulu-Natal, was awarded the “Outstanding Female Scientist” Award by the European Development Clinical Trials Partnerships (EDCTP) in 2018.





Immediately after the news broke members of the scientific community and local activists and personalities shared their tributes to the remarkable researcher on Twitter.





Professor Gita Ramjee has died of Coronavirus.



She was Chief Specialist Scientist and Director of the South African Medical Research on HIV Prevention. Former winner of “Outstanding Female Scientist”.



She’s well respected all across the world of science. This is a black day. pic.twitter.com/mqSQhlWgYk — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 31, 2020









TAC sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Prof Gita Ramjee, whose passing has been confirmed. She was a pioneer in the HIV response. May her soul rest in power.













Covid-19 has robbed South Africa of a towering HIV researcher and globally renowned scholar.



Covid-19 has robbed South Africa of a towering HIV researcher and globally renowned scholar.

My sincere condolences to all those who knew Professor Gita Ramjee. 😢#RIPProfRamjee #Covid_19SA





Gutted. A kind person, a stellar vaccine scientist, a "towering HIV prevention research leader," someone who dedicated her life to ending the HIV pandemic, has died of Covid-19. Prof. Gita Ramjee was Chief Specialist Scientist + Director of the South African Medical Research.





