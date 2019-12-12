Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Durban – Six people have died, five of them from the same family, following a shooting at a homestead in Mpumalanga township in eThekwini municipality, police said on Thursday. KwaZulu-Natal senior police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said the killings took place at about 8.30 pm on Wednesday night.

One person was injured during the attack, in which a shotgun and a 9mm weapon were used.

The victims were allegedly sitting in the lounge at their homestead when shots were fired through the windows.

Naicker said police would share more information as investigations continued.