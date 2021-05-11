Just over 400 000 healthcare workers vaccinated as SA’s Covid cases increase by 1 548

DURBAN - The National Department of Health has confirmed that more than 400 000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated.

In its daily Covid statistics statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, confirmed that under the Sisonke Protocol, 414 372 healthcare workers have received their Covid-19 jab.

Mkhize said the country's cumulative number of confirmed cases have increased to 1 599 272.

He said 1 548 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

"Today, 71 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported. The Free State has recorded 23 deaths, while Gauteng and the Northern Cape both reported 16 deaths and the Western Cape, 8. In KwaZulu-Natal, five people have died and in the Eastern Cape, three people have died," he said.

Mkhize said the country's Covid death toll now stands at 54 896.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 519 258, representing a recovery rate of 95%. The number of tests conducted to date is 10 931 906. Of these 26 075 tests were conducted since the last report," he said.

