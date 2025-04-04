Justice for Cwecwe: Education Department launches safety blitz following rape case outcry

The Department of Education (DOE) is on Tuesday expected to conduct a blitz operation on independent schools following the sexual violation case at Bergview College in Matatiele. The alleged rape of Cwecwe, 7, a Grade 1 learner, has sparked a public outcry over the inaction taken by the police and the Eastern Cape Department of Education (EC DoE).

On Friday, the department met with the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education and concerns were raised about the safety of children in schools and communities. The Chief Director at the EC DOE, Sharon Maasdorp, stated that the blitz operation will commence when the schools reopen to clamp down on any potential irregularities that might exist. Maasdorp presented the timeline of events and noted that SAPS Matatiele is now handling the investigation.

She stated that on October 14, 2024, the principal was made aware of the incident but only reported the matter to the circuit manager on November 19, 2024. A detailed education psychologist report was compiled in December. Maasdorp said the principal, security guard, biological father of the child, and driver were instructed to go for DNA testing. But the principal's non-compliance raised eyebrows. On December 11, 2024, a team composed of provincial and district officials completed its investigation on January 31, 2025.

According to Maasdorp, counselling sessions for both the parents and the learner were held and will be ongoing. The learner was unable to identify a perpetrator, according to the DoE investigation. She was then removed from the school. Maasdorp said that on March 31, 2025, a decision to withdraw the registration of the school was taken. However, it was declared unlawful and rescinded.

On Wednesday, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola told the Portfolio Committee on Police that the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit investigating officer did what was required of him through the investigation. This includes taking samples to the lab and gathering exhibits and necessary statements. Maasdorp said: “Nobody is above the law. The relevant departments are on board. We formed a multidisciplinary team. We cannot let this case be just another case. There were key lessons learned. For instance, when something like this takes place in our community, we must make it known and deal with it swiftly. “The vetting process will be conducted to find out who is with our learners. We have heard of other incidents at other schools which need to be investigated. The roleplayers will update the public on the outcome of this incident.”

Mandla Shikwambana, an EFF member of the portfolio committee, said that “we are living in a sick society where women, children, and grandmothers are raped”. He said people cannot tolerate this behaviour anymore. Pinky Mngadi, National Assembly Whip of uMkhonto weSizwe Party, said the DoE only took action once the incident went on social media.

“The people's voice will not be silenced. How will future cases be handled and when will school safety be improved? The investigation should be free of political interference,” Mngadi said. Ciska Jordaan, a DA member of the portfolio committee, said there were serious concerns and gaps surrounding the vetting of educators and non-staff members. Jordaan said vetting should be broadened to include adults who have access to the school, and school grounds, as well as those transporting learners, including those in feeding schemes at schools.

ANC member Yanga Govana added that they did not know the facts yet and whether it happened in the school or not. “At this point, everyone is a victim, we have not found the culprit. The department must look at support for the victim in her journey going forward. The way her identity was portrayed in the media may haunt her for the rest of her life. The media did not protect her identity. We hope the culprit is not left to walk free,” Govana said. Another ANC member of the portfolio committee, Makhi Feni, said this was a crisis facing the nation. Feni said he was irritated with the matter and inaction by the police to make an arrest.