Ke Dezemba: Pics of eThekwini Municipal employees braaing on City truck go viral

Photographs of City employees braaing on the back of an eThekwini Municipality truck have gone viral on various social media platforms. The photographs surfaced on social media on Thursday, shows two staffers, wearing dark pants and red T-shirts, standing and braaing meat on the moving truck.

The photographs were captured by a motorist. The green municipal truck is spotted travelling through the CBD. The City confirmed that it aware of the photographs. “The matter is under investigation. As a matter of principal, the City does not discuss internal investigations and does not discuss employer-employee related matters with a third party,” said City spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana.

Last month, a city employee was allegedly caught stealing municipal electrical cables.

The municipality confirmed that the man in the video is employed by the City’s Water and Sanitation Unit. “He has been served with an immediate precautionary suspension while an internal investigation is underway,” the City added in a statement. The employee was charged internally with a case of municipal property theft and unauthorised usage of a municipal vehicle. The employee was not on official duty when he was caught in the possession of the electricity cables. A criminal case has also been opened with the police.