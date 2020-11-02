Kelly Khumalo's attorney slams leaked document linking singer to Meyiwa murder probe

Durban - Kelly Khumalo's attorney, Magdalene Moonsamy, has slammed reports that the singer’s name appeared on a leaked document in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa. The document was erroneously released to the media along with the charge sheet for the case of the five suspects who were arrested. Moonsamy said Khumalo had not been formally charged in relation with Meyiwa's death. She added that Khumalo had no connections to any of the five arrested for Meyiwa's murder. The leaked document showed the NPA’s briefing notes to investigating officer Colonel Bongani Gininda of the SAPS’s cold case unit. The document outlines at least 10 tasks linked with the Meyiwa murder investigation, of which two of the items on the document concern the musician. Pertaining to Khumalo, the document requests for the singer’s cellphone records.

“Cellphone records of Ms Khumalo indicating her communication with the accused must be obtained, as previously indicated,” it says.

Moonsamy said Khumalo has been fully cooperating with police.

In an interview with eNCA, Moonsamy said Khumalo did not know any of the accused. She further stated that she was not aware of any impending arrests, as has been widely reported.

"The investigation, the statements, the events that unfolded have been thoroughly analysed by the police over the years. There is no knowledge of the five individuals," Moonsamy said.

She said the allegations of a hitman has been taken out of the picture.

Commenting on the leaked documents, she said was done with malicious intent.

"It was malicious and had malicious intent to create sensationalism around an individual who is continiously and under perpetual harassment," she said.

Moonsamy said they were waiting for the investigations to be completed before they take legal action.

There has been widespread speculation of Khumalo’s involvement in Meyiwa’s death, with the singer often the subject of questions about the former footballer’s killers.

Meyiwa was shot dead at Khumalo’s Vosloorus home in October 2014.

Last week, Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokosizi Maphisa and SifikuhleNkani Ntuli were arrested for Meyiwa’s murder.

They face charges murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

All of them are currently behind bars serving sentences for different crimes, while others are still awaiting trial.

IOL