Kidnapper of e-hailing driver sentenced to 30 years behind bars

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison after being found guilty of kidnapping and assaulting an e-hailing driver in October 2019. Nondumiso Nduduzo Magwaza, 21, appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court on July 3, where he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm, 10 years' imprisonment for robbery and five years for kidnapping. According to a statement released on Monday by Colonel Thembeka Mbele of the South African Police Service, Magwaza requested an e-hailing driver on October 3 at the Durban Station. “While driving, the accused withdrew a firearm, forced the victim into the boot of the vehicle and drove with him until they reached Dube Village at Inanda, where he instructed him to jump out of the vehicle. "The 24-year-old victim reported the matter to Inanda police and was also taken to hospital for injuries he sustained while locked in the boot,” said Mbele.

“While the KwaMashu police were conducting crime prevention duties, they spotted the vehicle being driven recklessly and pursued the vehicle. They managed to stop the vehicle and the accused was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm,” she added.

The suspect was arrested for kidnapping and carjacking and was detained at Durban Central police station.

Following a thorough investigation, the Durban Central Trio Task Team linked the accused to another case of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition opened in Inanda in October 2019.

“Magwaza made several court appearances until he was convicted and sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment,” said Mbele.

Provincial commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commented on the accused finally being brought to book.

"We are pleased with the sentence handed down to the accused and we hope that it will be a lesson to other people who think they can get away with criminal activities. The work done by the Durban Central Trio Task Team and KwaMashu police is applauded,” said Jula.