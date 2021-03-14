King Goodwill Zwelithini to be buried at night as per his wish
Nongoma - In a sudden turn of events, the late king Goodwill Zwelithini who passed away on Friday will now be buried privately and his burial will only be attended by men.
The late King who died aged 72, will also be buried at night with the date kept as a family secret.
This was announced on Sunday by the King's traditional Prime Minister, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi outside KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace in Nongoma where all mourners come to pay their respect.
Buthelezi said this was the late King's wish and two of his recently departed sons, Prince Butho and Prince Lethukuthula were also buried in the thick of the night.
"He said he would like to be buried at night and only by men. So we agreed with the royal family that his wish should be granted. And that will happen in private," Buthelezi announced.
Since President Cyril Ramaphosa granted the king a state funeral, Buthelezi said that would be turned into a memorial service.
"On Thursday there will be a memorial service to remember the King," Buthelezi clarified.
As the mourning continues and people from all walks of life continues to swarm the palace to pay their respect, on Sunday the palace received the most high powered mourning delegation since Friday.
The delegation included former President Jacob Zuma, ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile, cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and police minister Bheki Cele.
Also on tow was KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala who arrived with his entire cabinet. Before their arrival, the palace had received the leadership of the KZN legislature led by its Speaker, Nontembeko Boyce.