King Shaka International welcomes its first international flight since lockdown

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the arrival of Qatar Airline marks the new chapter in the history of aviation industry in KwaZulu-Natal since the outbreak of Covid-19.

“I was impressed by the level of compliance with health protocols aimed at fighting the spread of Covid-19. And, as the department we have committed to working with the Airport Company of South Africa and all airliners to ensure adherence to the safety measures as stipulated by the national government,” said Dube-Ncube.

She said she was confident that Emirates would resume its flights to Durban in a few weeks.

“It should be remembered that the first Emirates flight between Durban and Dubai was on October 1, 2009. The airline has since carried over 2 million passengers on the route.”

She said Emirates SkyCargo also remained a key enabler in facilitating global trade and export in South Africa by carrying 38 120 039 tons of cargo to and from Durban over the last five years, most of which was automotive and shipping components and perishables.