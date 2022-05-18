Knives, dagga and pills seized in Chatsworth schools, residents pleased with action

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal residents were pleased with the police and school management teams in the Chatsworth area, south of Durban, after knives and marijuana were found on students during a search and seizure operation. Residents commenting online, expressed their gratitude towards police for “cleaning up” schools in the Chatsworth area, where drugs and weapons have become increasingly prevalent over the years.

KZN police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, confirmed the search at two Chatsworth schools. “On May 13, 2022 at 8am police conducted a search in two schools in Woodhurst and Westcliff in Chatsworth where six knives and dagga were seized. The search is in line with school safety,” Gwala said. Gwala said no arrests were made, but according to reports, police educated learners on the effects of substance abuse and having a criminal record.

Thirty-one Xanax pills were also seized during the joint operation, a local tabloid reported. The search and seizure falls under a mandate the Department of Education has, in adherence to the Schools Act, which requires it to provide a safe learning environment. The tabloid article attracted a number of concerned citizens online, who sang praises of the police and school management.

“Better late than never! Well Done on this operation. Please do continue, as it's alarmingly increasing in most schools. As much as law intervention is a bonus on these methods to reduce misconduct at schools, the school governing bodies need to step up on their disciplinary actions on code of conduct/misdemeanours with students,” Romona Govender said. “Well done to the schools management staff and governing bodies and a huge THANK you to SAPS..do this spot checks regularly and in all areas. This will curb all criminal activities and reform the educational systems,” Sheena Singh said. “Job well done to all concerned I remember back in the day we use to hide and smoke cigarettes whilst going to school nowadays the scholars believe they are untouchable because there's no corporal punishment today I fear to be a teacher,” Winston Hoorzuk said.

In February, a pupil at Southlands Secondary School in Havenside, an area in Chatsworth, was stabbed multiple times by another learner during the first lunch break, according to reports. The incident was reportedly confirmed by Southlands principal, Praveena Chetty. It is not just Chatsworth schools, however, that appear to be growing more violent as schools across the country have had their fair share of ‘incidents’.

In Gauteng, 36 pupils were suspended for taking part in a“dagga-day” which broke the internet over its alleged disrespect for the school uniform and code of conduct. Leondale’s green and gold uniform circulated the screens of social media users across the country as learners were seen standing in clouds of smoke at a section in the school, passing around ‘blunts’. Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said parents and teachers met for a disciplinary hearing that was held at the school.