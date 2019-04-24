KwaDukuza mayor Ricardo Mthembu. Mthembu has instituted an investigation into alleged irregularities at a housing project within the area. File photo: PATRICK MTOLO

DURBAN - KwaDukuza mayor Ricardo Mthembu has instituted an investigation into alleged irregularities at a housing project within the area, the municipality said on Wednesday night. In an emailed statement, the municipality said the probe would look into the alleged illegal and wrongful allocation of beneficiaries in the first phase of the Chris Hani Housing Project in Ntshawini, Ward 15. The first phase consists of 45 housing units.

"The investigation is a direct response to complaints that have been lodged to the mayor by the community over the alleged wrongful and illegal appropriation of some of the beneficiaries in the new housing project. Mayor Mthembu today, 24 April 2018, opened the floors for engagements with the community to address the question," said the statement.

The council has approved 1000 units for the housing project. 942 beneficiaries have been approved and 48 applications are being processed for approval. So far, only 45 units have been constructed and are currently occupied.

“I have deployed a special task team that will look into the alleged wrongful allocation of houses in the Chris Hani Housing Project. This committee will examine all those who have applied for houses and will report the findings to the community once it finalises its work. This committee will be composed of the Chris Hani Housing Project Manager, Mr. Thembinkosi (Nothi) Ngcobo working together with Human Settlements officials,” said Mthembu.

“[We] will review the allocations to ensure that the beneficiaries who have already been placed are rightful and are the most deserving. Our criterion prioritises the elderly, child-headed households and the disabled; we will also ensure that this is observed during this process. Once the investigation is concluded, the Ward Councillor must convene a public meeting to report on the findings of the work of the committee,” he said.

The investigation would be concluded by next week, according to the statement.

African News Agency (ANA)