KwaDukuza mayor unveils state-of-the-art marine safety equipment costing over R1 million

The KwaDukuza Mayor Lindi Nhaca, has unveiled the most cutting-edge marine safety equipment, costing over R1 million, which will redefine the tourism outlook along the northern coastal strip and ensure the safety of holidaymakers during the festive season. Nhaca said that the deployment of high-end equipment like paraplegic mats, paraplegic wheelchairs, and jet skis along coastlines will undoubtedly cushion the north coast as a preferred tourism destination in the region. Lifesaving teams will use the new jet skis to boost our emergency response rate.

Nhaca used the launch to lament the ageing equipment and call for old equipment with a lifespan of over ten years to be recalled and replaced with the latest jet skis. “The new jet skis are equipped with a 1050cc heavy cruising engine, which clearly demonstrates more power and speed, and an amount of over R1 million was invested to procure the tools,” Nhaca said. Nhaca pointed out that such equipment will catapult the north coast into being the province's safest and most user-friendly tourism destination.

"As we prepare for the summer season, we are mindful of the influx of holidaymakers who will be heading to our shores. “Visitors will surely want to explore our pristine beaches, flora, fauna, and other offerings along our coast. “That's why we have prioritised the safety and sociability of our holidaymakers while applying more efforts to preserving our Blue Flag amenities”, said Nhaca.

In 2022, Nhaca hoisted three blue flags along the northern coastal strip, and the blue flag is the world’s most prestigious and most recognised coastal tourism symbol, awarded to coastal sites and entities for sound adherence to international standards and best practices, environmental education, sustainability, and beach safety. “Thompson’s Bay, Blythedale, and Willard Beach placed KwaDukuza among thirteen other South African municipalities to have received such recognition and one of two in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. “KwaDukuza and Ray Nkonyeni Municipality were the only two municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal to be accorded blue flags for the 2022-2023 season,” Nhaca added.