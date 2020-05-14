KwaDukuza Private Hospital staff to undergo Covid-19 testing after doctor tests positive

Durban - All staff at the KwaDukuza Private Hospital will have to undergo Covid-19 tests after a doctor at a private practice tested positive last week. The doctor, according to the hospital's manager Ravi Manilal, is in self-isolation.

Manilal said that the hospital has contacted the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and all protocols as per Covid-19 have been adhered to.

"We wish to confirm that a doctor in private practice tested positive for the Covid-19 on May 9, 2020, and has been in self-isolation. Furthermore, management has decided to test all staff on the premises as an added precautionary measure to support the measures already in place. There were 89 tests performed and we are awaiting results. We wish to confirm that all NICD and DOH guidelines has been strictly adhered to, including screening, PPE and awareness," he said.

Meanwhile, there has been no word on when the Justice Gizenga Mpanza Regional (Stanger) Hospital will re-open.

The hospital was shut down last week after at least 16 people tested positive for Covid-19. According to KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, eight more babies also tested positive for the virus.