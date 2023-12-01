KwaZulu-Natal education department refutes claims matric exam paper was ‘leaked’ at Kharina Secondary School

“Despite allegations of irregularities in Kharina Secondary School, the department can confidently confirm that there was no leak of any of the examination papers,” said spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

Explaining the situation, Mahlambi said when Kharina Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg received an English examination question paper — as the subject scheduled to be written — they also mistakenly received a pack of 17 question papers for Religious Studies.

“The chief invigilator was able to identify this while they were still undergoing due diligence process for the examination,” Mahlambi said.

“Both the chief invigilator and the monitor at the school safely removed the question paper to the District Office.”