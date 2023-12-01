KwaZulu-Natal education department refutes claims matric exam paper was ‘leaked’ at Kharina Secondary School

The KwaZulu-Natal education department refuted claims that a matric paper was leaked.
“Despite allegations of irregularities in Kharina Secondary School, the department can confidently confirm that there was no leak of any of the examination papers,” said spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.
Explaining the situation, Mahlambi said when Kharina Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg received an English examination question paper — as the subject scheduled to be written — they also mistakenly received a pack of 17 question papers for Religious Studies.
“The chief invigilator was able to identify this while they were still undergoing due diligence process for the examination,” Mahlambi said.
“Both the chief invigilator and the monitor at the school safely removed the question paper to the District Office.”
Mahlambi said Kharina Secondary School does not offer Religious Studies.
“The KwaZulu-Natal department of education wishes to assure the people of this province that the integrity of the 2023 NSC exams is still intact.”
He added that the examination system was designed in a way that even minor human error was easily picked up and quickly corrected.
“We also have full confidence in our vigilant invigilators who are working tirelessly to maintain the integrity of the entire examination process,” Mahlambi said.
“To this end, as the department, we have noted the reported incident of Kharina Secondary School but refute claims of any leak of examination papers.”
IOL News