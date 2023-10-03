KwaZulu-Natal grant beneficiaries urged to collect their monies at ATMs and retailers

Postbank spokesperson Bongani Diako, said South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grantees in KZN who are due to collect their social grants from Tuesday, must collect their grants from ATMs and retailers including Boxer, Pick n Pay, Spar, Shoprite and Usave instead of SA Post Office branches.

KwaZulu-Natal grant beneficiaries are urged to collect their monies at ATMs and retailers.

“This is due to many Post Office branches in KZN having reported that they anticipate that they have insufficient cash in store as a result of cash delivery days,” he said.

Diako explained that the Sassa gold cards operate like any other bank card and can be used to make cash withdrawals at any bank ATM.

“The cards can also be used to make withdrawals over the till inside retail stores as well as make in-store purchases,” he said.