KwaZulu-Natal head-on crash between car and taxi leaves two dead, 12 critically injured

At least two people have been killed and many more critically injured in a crash on the R33 in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon. Spokesperson for the KZN Emergency Medical Services, Robert Mckenzie, said the crash occurred on the R33, between Pietermaritzburg and Greytown.

By 7pm on Tuesday, emergency teams were still busy at the scene. “The crash involved a light motor vehicle and a minibus which collided head on. “At this stage, officials from the scene indicate that tragically two people have sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics have treated 12 patients at the scene and have transported them through to hospital for continued medical care,” Mckenzie said.

“The patients who were injured, according to paramedics, all sustained critical injuries,” Mckenzie said.

This crash comes just weeks after six people lost their lives in a multi-vehicle crash on the N3 between Hilton and Cedara in Pietermaritzburg. Several others were also injured in the crash. This accident involved five trucks, eight minibus taxis and 22 light motor vehicles. Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga accompanied by the MEC of Transport in KZN, Sipho Hlomuka, visited the accident scene where they were briefed by investigators.

