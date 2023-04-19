Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

KwaZulu-Natal head-on crash between car and taxi leaves two dead, 12 critically injured

At least two people have been killed and scores more critically injured in a crash on the R33 in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon.

At least two people have been killed and scores more critically injured in a crash on the R33 in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon.

Published 53m ago

Share

At least two people have been killed and many more critically injured in a crash on the R33 in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon.

Spokesperson for the KZN Emergency Medical Services, Robert Mckenzie, said the crash occurred on the R33, between Pietermaritzburg and Greytown.

By 7pm on Tuesday, emergency teams were still busy at the scene.

“The crash involved a light motor vehicle and a minibus which collided head on.

“At this stage, officials from the scene indicate that tragically two people have sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics have treated 12 patients at the scene and have transported them through to hospital for continued medical care,” Mckenzie said.

More on this

He added that circumstances that caused the crash will be investigated by the authorities.

“The patients who were injured, according to paramedics, all sustained critical injuries,” Mckenzie said.

This crash comes just weeks after six people lost their lives in a multi-vehicle crash on the N3 between Hilton and Cedara in Pietermaritzburg.

Several others were also injured in the crash. This accident involved five trucks, eight minibus taxis and 22 light motor vehicles.

Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga accompanied by the MEC of Transport in KZN, Sipho Hlomuka, visited the accident scene where they were briefed by investigators.

According to an engineering report from the South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd, the road where the crash occurred is in good condition.

IOL

Related Topics:

road accident and incidentemergency incidentDepartment of TransportKwaZulu-Natal

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall