A KwaZulu-Natal man is being sought after he went missing in the surf at Glenmore Beach. Duty crew from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Port Edward were activated on Monday just before 4pm, following reports from Med-evac ambulance services of a drowning in progress.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said the Spirit of Surfski VII sea rescue craft was launched. “On arrival on the scene, a sea and shoreline search was commenced for a local man, believed to be aged in his 40s, who had gone missing in the surf. Despite the extensive search, there remains no sign of the missing man. “Police search and rescue are continuing in an ongoing search. (Our) thoughts are with the family of the missing man in this difficult time,” he said.

Meanwhile, a nine-year-old boy went missing at Sandy Bay in Cape Town on Sunday after being washed off the rocks and into the sea. Search efforts were immediately commenced to find the missing boy from Hout Bay. The boy was visiting the beach with his family and friends at the time of the incident. The search for the boy continues, Lambinon said on Tuesday.