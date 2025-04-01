KwaZulu-Natal police pursue suspects after brazen cash-in-transit robbery in KwaMashu

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to a brazen cash-in-transit on the M25 KwaMashu Highway on Monday afternoon. KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said it was reported that armed suspects accosted a cash-in-transit vehicle, stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

"The guards sustained minor injuries." Videos of the robbery have since gone viral on social media. Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) was on scene.

RUSA boss Prem Balram said, according to reports, multiple heavily armed suspects travelling in two vehicles forcefully stopped the cash van. IOL "The suspects attached explosives to the vehicle and detonated it in peak traffic. The heavily armed males robbed the security officers of their firearms and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. "They fired multiple shots from high-calibre weapons before they sped off in a white Ford SUV and a silver Toyota Corolla."

Balram said a member of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) was on patrol in the nearby vicinity when he noticed vehicles travelling contraflow on the M25. "A motorist flagged the Reaction Officer down and informed him of the robbery in progress. The Officer requested additional backup as he approached the scene." There have been numerous reports of cash-in-transit heists in KZN in recent weeks.