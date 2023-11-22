KwaZulu-Natal ranger killed by hippo during a foot patrol

A 31-year-old ranger was killed in a hippo attack at the Mkhuze Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. Sphamandla Phiwayinkosi Mthembu was was attacked while conducting a foot patrol with three other colleagues.

Shedding light on the incident, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife Communications Manager Musa Mntambo, said the four rangers had been tracking some footprints following reports of people putting snares in the area. “During their patrol, they decided to divide into two groups and go in opposite directions,” said Mntambo. “Within a few minutes, one of Mthembu’s colleague heard a gunshot from Mthembu’s direction. When he went to investigate, he saw a hippo attacking Mthembu.”

The colleague apparently shot the hippo dead. “Mthembu was still alive when the hippo died, and managed to speak to his colleagues before he sadly succumbed to his injuries whilst they were waiting for assistance.” Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife’s Acting CEO, Sihle Mkhize, expressed his heartfelt condolences to Mthembu’s family.

“My heart broke when I heard of this incident, and finding the words to say to the family was made more difficult when I realised that Mthembu had recently lost his child,” Mkhize said. “His family was still trying to come to terms with the loss of a child, and this unfortunate incident happened. My condolences to his partner, remaining child and the Mthembu family.” Mkhize said Ezemvelo had been working with the Mthembu family since Sunday and according to family the funeral is expected to take place on Saturday.