Durban - Convicted rapist Skhumbuzo Sgede Ngogwana, 26, has been sentenced in the KwaDukuza Regional Court this week to life imprisonment, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday. His sentence, handed down on Thursday, came after the court heard how he brutally raped a woman at Mzulwini in Maphumulo, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

"It was on 1 January 2018, just after midnight, where a 59-year-old woman was asleep in her house when she heard a knock at her door. The victim immediately contacted her children, informing them of the intruder knocking. When Ngogwana heard the victim making a phone call, he forcefully kicked the door open. He grabbed the victim, dragged her out of the house, and repeatedly raped her."

Maphumulo police were notified and a case of rape was opened. The docket was transferred to the KwaDukuza family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit who took over the investigation.

Ngogwana was arrested the following day. His bail was successfully opposed in court and he was kept in custody until his sentencing. This sentence would serve as a warning to other rapists intending to commit such criminal acts and thinking they would get away with it. This conviction was also a victory over crimes directed at women and children, Mbele said.