A Ballito teenager has been paralysed after he allegedly dived head-first into the shore-break. The incident took place over the weekend in the Ballito area.

According to Janus van Schalkwyk from Medi Response paramedics, they responded to reports of a patient that sustained an injury while diving into the shore break. “On arrival, paramedics were informed that a 17-year-old dived head-first into the shore-break, resulting in him hitting his head on a sand bank and presenting with complete paralysis. “The patient was rapidly retrieved by KwaDukuza Lifeguards before being stabilised and transported to a nearby specialist facility by Medi Response paramedics.”

Van Schalkwyk said this is the second incident in recent weeks where a patient sustained a spinal injury at one of their local beaches. “There have also been two near drowning incidents over the last week where bystanders, along with Medi Response paramedics, were able to successfully resuscitate patients after being found unresponsive in a pool.” Van Schalkwyk said the youngest victim was five-years-old.