KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority promote sustainable development and address inequalities

The newly established KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority (KZN TAFA) is set to revolutionise the tourism and film industries in the province, ushering in a fresh era of growth and opportunities. Its main goals are to promote and market the tourist and audio-visual sectors, facilitate sector development, provide sustainable growth and job opportunities, and address historical infrastructural, skills and resource inequalities.

In a statement, it said this establishment marks an important milestone in the province's journey towards becoming Africa's leading destination. Sibusiso Gumbi, the interim CEO of the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority, has expressed great optimism about the economic contributions that both the tourism and film sectors can make to the province and the country. “The KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority plans to intensify its partnership with SA Tourism and National Film & Video Foundation to guarantee that the province is prioritised for marketing as a film, business, and leisure destination,” he said.

It is evident that the authority is keenly aware of the significant role that tourism plays in driving economic growth, creating job opportunities, and improving the quality of life for the people of South Africa. In celebration of Film Month, the KZN TAFA has co-hosted and supported several high-profile events such as the Durban International Film Festival and Durban Film Mart. The entity has also hosted the Simon Sabela Film and Television Awards, and the Dundee July, all of which has brought a much-needed economic boost to the province. “We aim to increase this spend by providing support to the development and transformation of the film industry and to promote a culture of service excellence that will pave the way for new experiences in the tourism sector. It’s exciting times,” said Gumbi.