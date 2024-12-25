KwaZulu-Natal welcomes 47 Christmas Day babies, including twins

At least 47 babies were born in different public health facilities in KwaZulu-Natal province on Christmas Day. KZN MEC for Health, Nomagugu Simelane said the number made up of 21 boys and 26 girls.

"The province’s first Christmas baby, a bouncing baby boy weighing 3.5kg, was born at Osindisweni Hospital and arrived exactly at the stroke of midnight. "Among our Christmas babies is a set of twins – a boy and a girl – who were born at Umphumulo Hospital. Their respective weights are 1.6 kg and 2.2 kg," said Simelane. Simelane said at Victoria Mxenge Hospital, they had five babies who were all girls.

"We wish all the mothers of Christmas babies nothing but the best, as they begin this new journey with their precious bundles of joy," she said. Meanwhile, the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness announced that it welcomed 18 babies. The department added that the number of babies born may increase as the day progresses.

Health and Wellness MEC, Mireille Wenger was overjoyed by the news. “On this joyous Christmas Day, I want to extend my warmest congratulations to the families welcoming their precious little ones into the world. To the new mothers, I wish you all the love, health, and happiness as you embark on this incredible journey of motherhood. May your baby’s arrival bring even more joy and light to your hearts," said Wender. In the Free State, the province's Department of Health reported 24 births at the public health facilities.

The acting spokesperson at the department, Elke de Witt, said the first Christmas baby was born after midnight. The first births of the day were recorded at 12.01am and 8am in the morning. “Of the total babies born, nine were female and 15 male babies were born." “These Christmas Day babies always have a very special place in our celebrations on the day," said De Witt.