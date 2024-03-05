KwaZulu-Natal’s Pink Eye cases surpasses 1,000 mark

More than 1,000 Pink Eye cases have been confirmed in KwaZulu-Natal.
Provincial Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said at least 1,044 cases have been confirmed, with 1,040 of those cases from eThekwini and four from the Ugu district on the south coast.
"We continue to urge the public to avoid pink eye infection by practising good personal hygiene, such as regular hand-washing, and avoiding the sharing of face cloths, eye cosmetics, or pillows," the MEC said.
She added that people who have symptoms must immediately consult a clinic of visit a doctor.
The figures have been growing as follows:
29/02/2024 = 161 cumulative
01/03/2024 = 808 cumulative (607 new cases)
02/03/2024 = 958 cumulative (150 new cases)
03/03/2024 = 1,044. (86 new cases)
CAUSES OF PINK EYE:
- Viruses
- Bacteria
- Allergens
- A chemical splash in the eye
- A foreign object in the eye
- In newborns, a blocked tear duct
- Contact lens use
- Fungi
- Certain diseases
PREVENTION OF PINK EYE:
- Don't touch your eyes with your hands
- Wash your hands often
- Use a clean towel and facecloth daily
- Don't share towels or facecloths
- Change your pillowcases often
- Throw away old eye cosmetics, such as mascara
- Don't share eye cosmetics or personal eye care items
- Schools should allow infected children to remain in school once any therapy is implemented, except when viral or bacterial conjunctivitis is accompanied by systemic signs of illness.
- Infected students should refrain from attending school if they are unable to avoid close contact with other students.
