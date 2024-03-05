KwaZulu-Natal’s Pink Eye cases surpasses 1,000 mark

Provincial Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said at least 1,044 cases have been confirmed, with 1,040 of those cases from eThekwini and four from the Ugu district on the south coast.

"We continue to urge the public to avoid pink eye infection by practising good personal hygiene, such as regular hand-washing, and avoiding the sharing of face cloths, eye cosmetics, or pillows," the MEC said.

She added that people who have symptoms must immediately consult a clinic of visit a doctor.