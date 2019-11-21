In a day where several senior members of the ANC across the country were arrested and appeared in court, a senior party member in KZN handed himself to Durban police for allegedly pointing a loaded firearm at an MEC.
Former eMalahleni ANC regional chairperson Arthur Zwane, who stands accused of pointing a firearm at KZN CoGTA MEC Sipho Hlomuka (who is also ANC KZN provincial secretary), inside ANC offices, was accompanied by his lawyer when he handed himself to the police on Thursday.
He was later granted bail by the Durban Magistrate Court and released to come back at a later date.
The incident happened around 1pm November 4 when Zwane allegedly stormed the ANC’s provincial headquarters in central Durban and had a verbal showdown with Hlomuka.
During the heated argument, some of those who present said Zwane accused Hlomuka of working with his party’s regional enemies to destroy him and drew the gun.